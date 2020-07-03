Coronavirus | Madurai district breaches 3,000-mark

As many as 273 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,133.

The district entered the 3,000-mark and also recorded the third highest number of active cases in Tamil Nadu with 2,203 positive cases. There were four deaths recorded - three in private facilities and one at Government Rajaji Hospital.

In the private facilities, a 72 year-old man with hypertension was admitted on June 29 on Thursday after complaining of difficulty in breathing. The patient died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and COVID-19.

A 35-year-old woman with cancer, admitted on June 29, died on June 30 due to viral pneumonia, COVID-19 and cancer recurrence. An 84-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease (CAD) was admitted on June 30 and died the same day after complaining of breathlessness due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

A 73-year-old man admitted on June 30 to the GRH died on July 1 due to ARDS and COVID-19 pneumonia.

There were nine discharges in the district.

Theni

A total of 65 people tested positive in Theni, taking the total to 801. There were 38 men, 21 women and six children (three boys and three girls) who contracted COVID-19.

There were 30 discharges and 606 active cases as on date.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, 94 people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 601. There were 295 active cases, 14 discharges and no deaths.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district saw one more spurt with 76 COVID-19 cases. With this the number of cases has crossed the 600-mark and stands at 614.However, with 245 patients having been discharged from various hospitals, the total number of active cases is 358. The district has registered seven deaths till date.

Ramanathapuram

A total of 117 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in Ramanathapuram district to 1,069. Two deaths were recorded taking the total deaths to 14.

The total active cases in the district is 790.

Sivaganga

A total of 63 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of cases in Sivaganga district to 331. Two deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to four.

The active cases in the district is 231.

Tirunelveli

The total number of infections in Thoothukudi district breached the 1,000-mark with the addition of 70 more cases, all indigenous. The district’s tally of total infections stands at 1,028, and active cases at 297.

Tirunelveli, the southern district with second largest number of infections, has 879 cases with the addition of 49 new infections, including 45 indigenous cases. The district has 257 active cases undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

In Kanniyakumari district, 38 more persons tested positive on Thursday to take the tally to 436 and active cases to 270.

Tenkasi district had 22 more new cases that took the tally to 387 and the active cases to 182.