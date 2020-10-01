Madurai breaches 16,000-mark

Ramanathapuram district recorded only nine fresh cases

Madurai recorded 82 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 16,706. Eighty persons were discharged and there was no death. The number of active cases stands at 722.

Virudhunagar recorded 31 cases taking the total number of cases till date to 14,446. However, with the discharge of 61 patients, the number of discharged patients is inching towards 14,000-mark and stands at 13,984. With the death toll in the district remaining at 211, the number of active cases stands at 251.

Theni had 65 cases, taking the tally to 14,959. The hospitals had discharged 69 people.

Dindigul had 41 cases with which the tally moved to 8,885. There were 45 discharges.

Ramanathapuram district had nine fresh cases and the tally stood at 5,551. The hospitals had discharged 19 patients.

Sivaganga district had 32 new cases, pushing the tally to 5,204, and 38 patients were discharged.

Southern districts

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise again in Kanniyakumari district that added 118 new patients on Thursday. With this, the district’s tally rose to 12,825, and the number of active cases 816. The district also lost a patient to take the total fatality to 223 even as 186 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The tally of Tirunelveli district increased to 12,809 with the addition of 86 fresh cases and the number of active cases moved up to 907 even as 70 patients were discharged.

In Thoothukudi, 75 cases were reported that jacked up the tally to 13,524 and the number of active cases to 548 while 113 patients were discharged.

Tenkasi recorded the lowest number of fresh cases among the southern districts as it added 49 new patients to have the tally of 7,375 and 399 active cases. Even as 69 patients were discharged, the district lost one more patient to the viral infection to take the fatality to 139.