Madurai boy dies after consuming health drink sachet lying on ground

Special Correspondent

30 August 2021 16:28 IST

Another boy who also consumed the powder has been hospitalised; the sachet had expired police said

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy, C. Guna, of Alanganallur died due to food poisoning after he consumed a health drink powder of a popular brand, from a sachet that was lying on the ground.

The police said that another boy, S. Sakthikumar (11), who also consumed the powder, has been admitted to a private hospital, as he was vomiting.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that the two boys, studying in classes 8 and 7 at a local school, were playing in their locality along with a few other children, on Saturday. They found two sachets of health drinks of different brands lying on the ground and consumed them.

After the boys complained of stomach aches, they were admitted to a private hospital. After the health condition of Guna worsened, he was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital where he succumbed on Sunday.

Based on his father P. Chinnandi’s complaint, the Alanganallur police have registered a case.

The police said that the health drink sachet had expired last month.