Madurai book fair to commence from October 12  

October 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Madurai

The Madurai district administration along with the South India Book Publishers Association will jointly organise a book fair starting from October 12 here.

The fair which would be held in the Corporation Convention Centre in Tamukkam grounds would be open to the public from October 12 to October 22.

The exhibition would be open between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Around 200 book stalls would be set up at the fair, said a press release.

Various events like oratory competitions for school students, cultural events and debates would be conducted in the evenings.

