ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai book fair to commence from October 12  

October 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai district administration along with the South India Book Publishers Association will jointly organise a book fair starting from October 12 here. 

The fair which would be held in the Corporation Convention Centre in Tamukkam grounds would be open to the public from October 12 to October 22.

The exhibition would be open between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Around 200 book stalls would be set up at the fair, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Various events like oratory competitions for school students, cultural events and debates would be conducted in the evenings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US