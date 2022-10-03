Madurai Book Fair ends

Large number of visitors browse books during the valediction of Madurai Book Fair 2022 at Tamukkam Grounds in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers must have equal responsibility in verifying the facts and authenticity of the news they come across and want to share with others like how media houses write from a place of rooted responsibility, said “V.P. Jayaseelan, Director, Information and Public Relations on Monday.

Addressing at the valedictory function of the Madurai Book Fair, he recalled how he had visited the book fair as a college student when it was held for the first time. He also highlighted how doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic shared their woes of having to make patients unlearn the many wrong information about the virus before treating them. He spoke of how “headlines” have the power to make or break.

Speaking at the event, Collector S. Aneesh Seekhar said that new features were introduced this year such as a designated space that had on display the history of Madurai and ‘Siraar Payilarangam’ section where engaging literary activities were held for children. He also noted that it was a matter of happiness that the book fair was the first event to be held at the newly inaugurated Convention Centre on Tamukkam Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poet and lyricist Arivumathi, the guest speaker, read out poems from Sangam literature and elaborated on how its essence was embedded with rational thinking of Tamil people.

“Ponniyin Selvan was the top-selling book in the fair, followed by historical novels, children’s books and modern literature,” said S.K. Murugan, secretary, Book Sellers' and Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI). He noted that a sales of ₹1.5 crore was made during the fair and the footfall recorded was 2.5 lakh.

Poet and writer Manushya Puthiran alias S. Abdul Hameed told The Hindu that book fair is not a place where merely business takes place, but a centre for book lovers sharing their love for literature. “I spent 10 days at the fair, interacting with many readers who loved my works through social media, which felt like a new phenomenon of literature branching out,” he said and added that it was heart-warming to see more children flocking to the fair.

Meanwhile, G. Jagajothi, a book stall owner from Sivakasi also said that it was heartening to see eager parents and teachers accompanying their children to the fair who are more interested to buy books than college-goers.

Earlier in the day, Mayor V. Indrani Pom Vasanth distributed books and interacted with government primary school students at the fair.

The memory wall, erected at the Siraar Payilrangam, had no white spot left, which stands as a testimony for the success of the fair, noted the organisers.

Additional Collector S. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Writer Lakshmana Perumal and others were present.