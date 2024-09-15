Madurai Book Fair draws bibliophiles from far and near

The Madurai Book Fair under way at Tamukkam Convention Centre, here has been attracting a good crowd. People not just from Madurai, but also from neighbouring districts have been coming to the book fair in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking into account the good reception received for the book fair and public holiday on September 17 (Tuesday) on account of Milad-un-Nabi, the book fair organised by Madurai District Administration and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), which was to conclude on September 16, has been extended by one more day.

M. Ramprasad, a government employee, said that reading was his hobby and he collects books. He said that he has been coming to the book fair regularly for the last couple of years. This year he had come to buy books for the second time, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he has already bought books worth ₹6,000. Last year he had purchased books for ₹5,000. His choice of books were Tamil, both fiction and non-fiction. He said that he was interested in Tamil literature. He added that this year the collection of books was more when compared to the previous editions and also the number of stalls had increased.

Publishers said that people not just from Madurai, but also from the neighbouring districts have been coming to the book fair and purchasing books. M. Sirajuddin said that the event has become more of a book festival than a book exhibition.

People of Madurai and the neighbouring districts have shown their interest in literature and are coming well prepared for the book fair. They read the book reviews and come here and buy the top-rated books and books of their choice. The book fair has attracted children and parents alike and it has reflected in the sales this year, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Fatima, who has been preparing for competitive examinations, said that there was a good collection of books for everyone and she had purchased the latest books on various topics to prepare for the examinations.

However, teachers felt that adding more interactive sessions during the book fair would help the people, particularly the students. A space should be created for discussions and giving guidance on what books children could buy.

Also, events such as short films, story recitation, training and discussions should be held as part of the event. Such book fairs should be held in more places, said R. Siva, a teacher. Cultural programmes were also held on the premises as part of the book fair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.