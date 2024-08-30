Madurai-Bengaluru, Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat trains to be inaugurated on Saturday

Two Vande Bharat train services — Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment and Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore — would be introduced on Saturday.

The regular services would begin on September 2.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, would virtually flag off the trains. Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, and elected representatives will participate at the inaugural run of Madurai – Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat.

For passengers of Tirunelveli and Madurai, the Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat would be the second Vande Bharat connecting them with Chennai.

The Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat has been running as special train on four days a week for the last few months. This service has been regularised now.

However, the inaugural train would run between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Nagercoil.

Train No. 20627 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat would leave Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. and reach Nagercoil Junction at 1.50 p.m. The regular train services would be for six days a week except for Wednesdays.

It would leave Tambaram at 5.25 a.m., Villupuram (6.55 a.m.), Tiruchi (9 a.m.), Dindigul (9.55 a.m.), Madurai (10.40 a.m.), Kovilpatti (11.37 a.m.), Tirunelveli (12.32 p.m.).

In the return direction, Train No. 20628 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat would leave Nagercoil Junction at 2.20 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 11 p.m.

It would leave Tirunelveli (3.20 p.m.), Kovilpatti (4 p.m.), Madurai (5.05 p.m.), Dindigul (5.50 p.m.), Tiruchi (6.50 p.m.), Villupuram (8.55 p.m.) and Tambaram (10.30 p.m.) The train would have 16 coaches.

The chair car fare in the new Vande Bharat from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil will be ₹1,760 and for the executive chair car fare will be ₹3,240, inclusive of catering charges.

The Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat with eight coaches would run six days a week except for Tuesdays.

Train No. 20671 Madurai – Bengaluru Cantonment will leave Madurai at 5.15 a.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 p.m. the same day.

It would leave Dindigul at 6.01 a.m., Tiruchi (6.55 a.m.), Karur (8.10 a.m.), Namakkal (8.34 a.m.), Salem (9.20 a.m.) and Krishnarajapuram (12.52 p.m.).

In the return direction, Train No. 20672 Bengaluru Cantonment – Madurai Vande Bharat will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 9.45 p.m. the same day.

The train would stop at Krishnarajapuram at (1.57 p.m.), Salem (4.55 p.m.), Namakkal (5.40 p.m.), Karur (6 p.m.), Tiruchi (7.25 p.m.), and Dindigul (8.30 p.m.)

The chair car fare in the new Vande Bharat from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment will be ₹1,575 and the executive chair car fare in Vande Bharat will be ₹2,865, inclusive of catering charges.

