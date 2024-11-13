Madurai Bench reserves orders on actor Kasthuri’s anticipatory bail petition

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a petition filed by actor S. Kasthuri, seeking anticipatory bail.

The petitioner was fearing arrest for her alleged remarks against the Telugu community. In her petition, she said that the Tirunagar police in Madurai had registered a case against her due to political pressure.

The actor pointed out that she had attended a public gathering in Chennai on November 3 to recognise the contributions of Brahmins towards the welfare of the State, and to protest against the continuous and targeted criticism against members of the community.

Ms. Kasthuri said that in her speech, she had given a comparative narration for the claim of the status of ‘Tamilan’ by the Brahmins and the Telugu-speaking people. The actor said she had not “mentioned” the entire Telugu-speaking population, but only a particular group of them who served as the backbone for the formation of the Dravidar Kazhagam and the DMK.

Pointing out that she had apologised for her remarks, Ms. Kasthuri said the intolerant and vindictive attitude of the State government was atrocious.

She further said that no riot had taken place, and no one was provoked after she made her remark.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh orally observed that Ms. Kasthuri’s comments were unwarranted.

The Telugu-speaking population can never be said to have come to Tamil Nadu. They were residing in Tamil Nadu, since the days of the Madras Presidency, the judge said.

Senior Counsel representing Ms. Kasthuri submitted that the actor did not speak anything against the women of the Telugu community. After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved orders.

He said he would pass orders on Thursday.

