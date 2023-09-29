‘Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Section’ inaugurated at Kalaignar Centenary Library

September 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice S.S. Sundar inaugurated ‘Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Section’ at Kalaignar Centenary Library in the city on Friday.

Justice S.S. Sundar donated law books to the newly-opened section located on the third floor of the library. High Court judges Anita Sumanth, B. Pugalendhi, R. Vijayakumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, District judges and library staff were present.

The costs imposed on litigants for filing petitions suppressing facts and officials for failing to comply with the court orders were directed to be paid to the credit of the account in the name of the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for the purpose of donating law books to the ‘Madurai Bench of Madras High Court section’. The law books were purchased using the amount. A committee was constituted for the purpose.