December 05, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

D. Lalitha, has been appointed as the first woman chobdar (mace-bearer) of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. She is the mace-bearer for Justice N. Mala. Earlier, this year, the Madras High Court had got its first woman mace-bearer. In the High Court, the mace-bearer walks in front of the judges so as to ensure free passage for them as they move from their chambers to the court halls.