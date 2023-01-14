Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants relief to British national stranded in India due to COVID-19 pandemic

January 14, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a British national stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to grant him an exit permit so that he can return to his parent country.

The court was hearing a petition filed by British national Timothy Donald Archer who arrived in India in November 2019 as a tourist. He had also booked the return flight ticket.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, he was stranded in India. The government was ready to give him an exit permit, but he was told to pay the visa charges and penalty for having overstayed.

While Mr. Archer was ready to pay the visa charges, he wanted the authorities to waive the penalty. He said that any payment of penalty would have an adverse impact on him, and he may find it difficult to obtain travel documents from other countries in future. The levy of penalty would mean that he had committed some wilful default.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the petitioner was not guilty of any deliberate breach of travel visa terms and conditions. He was stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there was no ill motive on the part of the petitioner. If the petitioner had deliberately overstayed in India, then the authorities would be justified in levying a penalty. That was not the case here.

The court observed that the petitioner drew the attention of the court to the announcement made by the Ministry of Home Affairs clarifying that foreign nationals who got stranded in India on account of the pandemic may apply for an exit permit which would be granted on gratis basis, without levy of any overstay penalty.

The court directed the authorities to grant an exit permit to the petitioner on his renewed passport so that he can return to his parent country. He has to pay the normal visa charges and also furnish all the relevant documents. There will be no penalty on the petitioner. This exercise should be completed by the authorities as expeditiously as possible, the court directed.