Madurai Bench of HC modifies condition of cost imposed on accused

May 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified the condition of cost imposed on three persons who had been accused of trying to smuggle sea cucumber to Sri Lanka.

They were arrayed as the sixth, seventh and eighth accused in the case. The court was hearing the petition filed by the accused A.l. Ameen, Mohamed Sahfan Ali and Mahendran. They sought the modification of the condition of cost imposed by the Principal District and Sessions Court in Ramanathapuram.

The petitioners had sought grant of an anticipatory bail before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Ramanathapuram. The court had ordered them to deposit a non-refundable amount of ₹50,000 each in favour of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust in Ramanathapuram. The accused argued that they were labourers and were not in a position to raise the amount.

The State had submitted that an attempt was made to smuggle 750 Kg of sea cucumber, worth about ₹75 lakh, to Sri Lanka by boat. One fibre boat, an unregistered tractor and the contraband were seized.

Justice R. Kalaimathi took into account that the petitioners were finding it difficult to raise the amount. In the interest of justice, the court directed the accused to deposit a non-refundable amount of ₹30,000 each in favour of the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust.