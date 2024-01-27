GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai-based NGO gives wheelchairs to differently abled persons

January 27, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Wheelchairs being distributed to differently abled people at an event in Madurai on Saturday.

Wheelchairs being distributed to differently abled people at an event in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Palakarangal, a Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, distributed wheelchairs to 25 differently abled people at an event organisation by the NGO here on Saturday.  

The NGO, which was started in 2014 by Alima Banu Sikkandhar, has been involved in various social works. “This idea arose when many differently abled people requested wheelchairs which could improve their life in many ways,“ said L. Sikkandhar, one of the trustees of the NGO.  

“Among the 67 requests we received, 25 were selected based on certain criteria. They were given the wheelchair named Motivation wheelchair, well-known in Norway for its better compatibility,” he said.  

These wheelchairs could be designed to fit the person who uses them, he added. The selected candidates were given wheelchairs which were measured based on their purpose and size.  

In addition to this, social work awards were conferred on 20 people to motivate them for their future works, said Mr. Sikkandhar. 

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who was the chief guest, distributed the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries. 

