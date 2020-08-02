Madurai-based doctor cheated of ₹ 3.15 crore

A doctor, D. Chandramohan, 41, has complained that he has been cheated of ₹3.15 crore by two companies on the promise of supplying him N95 masks.
Dr. Chandramohan, who runs a hospital in Neerethan near Vadipatti, had paid ₹2.25 crore to Patrick Van Dick and Dr. Peter Booths of 3M Netherlands, B.V. Company, for importing five lakh N95 masks in June 12. He had paid another ₹90 lakh to Uday Shankar Parupalli of Hyderabad and his business associates, Dr. Surya Naryanan, Otarbaev Nurlan Karatalovich, Samsonav Sergai Nikolaevich of a Kyrgyzstan-based company on May 22.
He said both the companies cheated him and did not repay his money after repeated requests. The District Crime Branch police have registered two cases for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.
