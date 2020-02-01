Madurai Arts Festival mesmerises its audience

MADURAI

Powerful plays, rock concerts and dance moved children and adults alike at the third edition of the Madurai Arts Festival, here on Saturday.

An annual show combining different forms of art, including dancing, singing, painting and photography, saw the culmination of performers from different parts of Tamil Nadu mesmerising the audience.

A mono play by transgender activist and artist A. Revathi titled ‘Vella Mozhi’ was well received. S. Yashika, a 17-year-old student, said that the play was well crafted and full of raw and real emotions.

“The play left me speechless. Even though the amphitheatre was filled with people, I felt like the actor was talking to me. The life of a transwoman is difficult to understand but plays like these help us empathise easily,” she said.

The play was preceded by a rock show by J. Rajasekaran and his band. A regular performer at the festival, his show had several youngsters enthusiastically cheering him on. The evening ended with a performance by Kalai Kaveri, a dance and music school which performed classical and folk styles.

The festival also saw an array of paintings and pictures by artists from Madurai and outside the district. People were also encouraged to paint on empty canvases.

Several local brands selling indigenous products had displayed their products. People flocked to buy healthy varieties of snacks, totes, books and bags at the festival.

S. Saraswathy, a hearing impaired entrepreneur selling pouches and bags for children, said that many youngsters visited her stall. “Festivals like this present an opportunity to meet my audience- young children attempting to purchase eco-friendly products,” she said.

Prabhakar Vedamanickam of Kaleidoscope, the organiser of the festival, said that the event had seen sizeable crowds this year and that he was happy with art reaching the masses.