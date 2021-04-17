Madurai anti-land grabbing unit moves HC against former Union Minister

17 April 2021 20:50 IST

Madurai

Madurai Anti-Land Grabbing Special Unit challenged an order of the Judicial Magistrate I before Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Saturday that discarded certain offences against former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri in a land grabbing case.

Justice T. Krishnavalli ordered notice and sought a response from Mr. Alagiri in the criminal revision petition filed by the police. The police said that the land was fraudulently obtained by the former Union Minister to construct an educational institution in Madurai district.

The anti-land grabbing unit said that the police after the investigation in the case had filed the charge sheet for offences under Sections 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 423 (Fraudulent execution of deed of transfer) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also filed charges under Sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (Fraudulently uses as genuine any document that he knows to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Judicial Magistrate held that there was no material available to show prima facie case for offences under the Sections 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC and it could be seen that there were ingredients for offences under Section 120(B) read with Section 408 IPC etc. and hence dismissed the petition.

The Madurai police said that the order of the Judicial Magistrate could be fatal to the case of the prosecution and the enquiry and the statements received by the police against Mr. Alagiri could end in vain.