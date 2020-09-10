Madurai all set to get Tiruppalai,Mattuthavani police stations

After Home Department sanctioned two new police stations for Tiruppalai and Mattuthavani in February, Madurai City police have set in motion the process for establishing them.
The State government has sanctioned both the stations as medium-type police stations that will have a sanctioned strength of 50 police personnel, with one Inspector of Police. While heavy stations would have 80 police personnel, light stations would have 30 police personnel.
Police officials said that while draft proposal for the jurisdiction of both the police stations has already been prepared, final call on the jurisdiction was yet to be taken.
Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that sanction from Director General of Police for the two new police stations is awaited. However, he has instructed the officials to identify rented buildings for the new stations and prepare the jurisdictions of the stations along with maps.
The City police had proposed to bifurcate Tallakulam police station with the new Tiruppalai police station. However, some areas of K. Pudur police station would also be added to the new station.
Similarly, some portions of Tallakulam police station has also been proposed to be given to Mathichiyam and Anna Nagar police stations, upon bifurcation of Anna Nagar police station with the proposed Mattuthavani police station.
Initially, officers and men for the new police stations would be drawn from the existing strength of the city police, till additional strength is sanctioned.
Officials are also instructed to prepare a plan for getting vehicles, furniture and other infrastructure for the new stations.
