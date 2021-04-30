Madurai

Madurai Airport to revert to regular operations

A day after suspending airport operations in the morning hours on Friday, Madurai Airport will revert to regular operations between 7 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. from Saturday.

The authorities had to cancel the morning operations between 7 a.m. and 12 noon after 10 out of 15 technical staff of the airport had tested positive in the last one week.

However, the Airport Authorities of India, Regional Headquarters, Chennai, has deputed technical staff from other neighbouring airports — Tiruchi and Chennai — to augment the strength of technical staff in Madurai.

“We will resume our regular operation from Saturday,” said Madurai Airport Director, S. Senthil Valavan.

