Madurai Airport to have round-the-clock operation very soon

Madurai Airport is all set to become 24X7 operational very soon giving hope for additional flight services, including some new international destinations.

Airports Authority of India has asked airline operators to come up with their flight plan to be operational from Madurai Airport for the winter schedule.

Madurai Airport is, at present, functioning between 6.55 a.m. and 9.25 p.m.

“The extension presents a significant opportunity for all the airlines to make more effective use of our existing infrastructure and resources,” a communication from the airlines said.

The round-the-clock operations will offer the airline operators increased flexibility in scheduling, allowing them to optimise flight timings, improve turnaround times and cater to the needs of the passengers better.

“The proposal has been made to the airline operators. It is now for the airlines to take the slots during night hours,” said Madurai Airport Director P. Muthu Kumar.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, who is the Chairman of Madurai Airport Advisory Committee, said that MPs from southern districts have been raising this issue for very long.

“Even during a recent meeting, MPs made a representation to the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on this issue in July, which will increase the domestic flight connectivity to newer destination and also increase international flight service,” he said.

The proposal to make round-the-clock operation of Madurai Airport a few years ago could not fructify after the Home Ministry withdrew the sanction of additional strength of Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Madurai Airport.

Additional CISF personnel are expected to arrive Madurai very soon.

At present, Madurai Airport has air connectivity to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides, international flight services are operated from here to Dubai, Singapore and Colombo.

“The new facility will help additional flight services to Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore. Demand for these destinations is very high among the passengers of southern districts,” Mr. Tagore said.

Welcoming the new move, president of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu said that 24X7 operations of flight services in Madurai Airport would result in economic development of southern districts by growth of trade, industry, export, tourism and medical tourism.

He recalled that he had made a representation to the AAI Chairman M. Suresh during a recent meeting in Madurai.