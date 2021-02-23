Madurai airport secures second rank in overall passenger satisfaction

The ranking came in the second round of a customer satisfaction survey, conducted between July and December 2020; Udaipur airport came first

Madurai Airport has secured the second rank in overall passenger satisfaction, in the facilities and services at the airport, among 12 airports in the country that handle more than 10 lakh passengers a year, a survey has shown.

The second round of the customer satisfaction survey was conducted between July and December 2020.

“Our overall ranking has moved up from fourth to second position in the corresponding period from 2019,” said Madurai Airport Director, S. Senthilvalavan. He attributed the improved ranking to various measures taken to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols that ensured smooth movement of passengers.

Madurai airport has secured a 4.80 score rating on a scale of 1 to 5 (from poor to excellent). It has lost to Udaipur Airport that has stood first with a 4.84 score rating. However, Madurai airport has improved it score ratings when compared to the previous two surveys -- 4.75 in round three (January –June 2019) and 4.73 in round four (July-December 2019).

The ranking is based on 36 categories of services provided by the airport including ground transportation, parking facilities, availability of baggage carts/trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue, efficiency and courtesy of check-in staff and customs and security.

While the airport has fared well in this round when compared to the two previous rounds, Mr. Senthilvalavan said that there was still scope for improvement in provision of food outlets (4.56) and reduction in congestion in the security hold area. “We have, to some extent, resolved the issue of congestion in the security hold area by providing additional space in the last 15 days,” he added.

Madurai Airport that had handled more than 14 lakh passengers a year in pre-COVID-19 times, is expected to handle around 9 lakh passengers this year.

The survey was conducted among business passengers and leisure passengers on facilities like shopping, internet, walking distance inside the terminal, availability and cleanliness of washrooms and ease of making connections with other flights among other aspects.