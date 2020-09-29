Madurai Airport gets flight info display system

Airports Authority of India has installed flight information display system (FIDS) that would provide flight timings, boarding, baggage belt assignment to the passengers at Madurai Airport.

“We have installed 32 state-of-the art digital signage boards to guide the passengers as they enter the airport,” Airport Director, S. Senthil Valavan, said.

The anti-glare digital signage boards with high contrast ratio and wide viewing angle would ensure the visibility in varied lighting conditions, he added.

Besides the flight timings, the boards would display gates, boarding baggage belt assignment, and other related information.

Two large size true colour LED displays in the city side, one for arrival and another for departure, have been put up.

“The status of flights are updated in real time to assist passengers to proceed further within the terminal,” he added.