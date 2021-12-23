‘Madurai airport deserves to be made an international terminal’

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has reiterated the demand to make Madurai airport an international terminal to enable operation of more flights to more international destinations.

In a statement, he said that the number of passengers who flew abroad from Madurai airport last year was higher than the number of passengers who flew out from two international airports in Uttar Pradesh - Varanasi and Kushinagar.

Further, the number of passengers who flew out from Madurai airport to several international destinations is higher than those who flew out from 11 of the 21 international airports across the country. “Madurai continues to rank first in handling number of international passengers among the 10 customs airports announced by Union Aviation Ministry,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Because of these compelling reasons, the MP said, he and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore recently demanded that Madurai airport be made an international airport. The Union government turns a deaf ear to this legitimate demand for several years.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP pointed out that the Civil Aviation Ministry had launched an international airport in Kushinagar in October 2021 and laid foundation stone for one at Noida in November and has declared that Ayodhya will have an international airport next year.

He wondered what were the factors for launching international airports at these cities and sought to share the data.

He complained that the Union government was refusing justice to Tamil Nadu that ranked second in GST contribution.