November 25, 2024e-Paper

Madurai AIIMS will become partly functional from next December, says official

Published - November 25, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

The civil works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur near Madurai has been progressing as per schedule and from December 2025 it would become partly functional, said M Hanumantha Rao, executive director, here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons in Ramanathapuram district, he said that presently the construction of classrooms for the medical college, students hostel (both men and women), outpatient ward and select IP wings were under construction. In all probability, they should be completed in 12 months time from now.

On completion of the medical college building, the students, who are now being provided class rooms and accommodation in Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital premises would be shifted to Madurai by next December.

Asked about the rest of the buildings planned in the AIIMS, he was confident that it would be fully completed in another 15 months period, By March 2027, the entire construction would be executed.

