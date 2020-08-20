Madurai 42nd among ULBs with 10 lakh plus population

MADURAI

20 August 2020 21:50 IST

City comes second after Coimbatore in this category in the State

Madurai Corporation secured the 42nd rank out of the 47 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) with more than 10 lakh population across the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey results, which were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Home Affair on Thursday.

Madurai, with a total score of 2,255.81, secured the second spot among the three ULBs in this category in the State. The first slot was occupied by Coimbatore with a score of 2,337.12, and Greater Chennai Corporation secured the third spot with a score of 2,010.93.

This survey covered 4,242 cities across the country to assess the level of urban sanitation. According to the document, the survey aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens towards creating cleaner cities.

The survey focussed on areas like collection of segregated waste and maintaining it till its processing; utilisation of the wet waste processing units; treatment and reuse of waste water; and adherence to the 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Each ULB was ranked based on four components – league rankings; certifications; direct observation and citizen feedback. Each component was marked against 1,500. Out of the four components, Madurai scored the least in ‘certifications’ – 200.

A senior Corporation official said that despite submitting relevant documents for the survey, the scores for this component had been lower. “Also, the civic body needs to address the issue of poor performance in the ‘citizen feedback’ component, in which a score of 700.13 was secured,” he said.

But on the positive side, the highest score of the four components was 843.46 in ‘direct observation’ by the officials, he added.