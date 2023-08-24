Madras Respiratory Society expresses concern over removal of respiratory medicine department from mandatory list of UG medical education

August 24, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The members of the Madurai Respiratory Society have expressed concern over the recent decision made by the NMC undergraduate medical education board to remove the Respiratory Medicine (TB and Chest Disease, Chest Diseases) Department from the mandatory list of undergraduate medical education.

Speaking to reporters secretary R. Prabhakaran, president M. Palaniappan and treasurer S. C. Vivekananthan said they have written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansuk Mandaviya and sought his intervention to reconsider and reinstate this critical department in the mandatory curriculum.

The roots of the TB and Chest Disease department trace back to the influential recommendations of the Bhore Committee in 1946, which had recognised the importance of specialised medical departments to address emerging healthcare challenges. Since then, the field of TB and Chest Diseases had grown and evolved through the continuous advancement of medical knowledge and technology.

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a persistent public health concern in India, with an alarming number of deaths and cases of morbidity each year. The urgency of prioritising education and training in respiratory medicine had become evident when considering these grim statistics. Furthermore, the emergence of drug-resistant TB underscores the need for specialised departments that can effectively combat this evolving threat.

In the face of escalating pollution-related lung diseases, the role of specialised respiratory medicine departments had become even more crucial. The rise of respiratory ailments due to pollution, along with the burden of occupational lung diseases, necessitated a robust medical education system that equips future medical professionals with the necessary expertise to address these pressing health challenges. Smoking-related lung issues pose another significant burden on public health.

The prevalence of smoking-related respiratory diseases highlights the need for a well-trained healthcare workforce in the field of respiratory medicine. Asthma, a widespread chronic respiratory condition, also demands specialised attention. With a significant number of asthma cases in India, it is imperative to maintain and reinforce education in respiratory medicine to effectively manage and treat this condition.

The decision to remove Respiratory Medicine from the mandatory department list is a matter of grave concern for us. This decision could potentially hinder the training and development of medical professionals who are pivotal in combating TB, pollution-related lung diseases, occupational lung diseases, smoking-related lung issues, and asthma.

The office-bearers appealed to the Union government to reconsider and reinstate the Respiratory Medicine department in the mandatory curriculum for undergraduate medical education. By doing so, the Centre would be contributing to the health and well-being of millions of citizens, as well as ensuring the continued legacy of specialized care in this essential medical field, they added.