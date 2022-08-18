Madras High Court wants portrait of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to be installed at all Government Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has requested the Director of Legal Studies, Chennai, to issue a circular mandating the installation of the portrait of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in all the Government Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed, “Dr. Ambedkar is the architect of the Indian Constitution. He is the very symbol of social liberation. His scholarship is unparalleled. He can be the greatest inspiration for every law student”.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a fourth year law student of the Government Law College, Theni. The student, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, had challenged his suspension from the law college.

The student had wanted the installation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait in the office room of the Principal and also wanted a course to be taught in Tamil. It was alleged that he uttered rude and defiant words at the Principal and also barged into the classrooms when classes were going on.

His mobilisation efforts were seen as acts of indiscipline and misconduct and it led to his suspension. Arguing the case in person, the law student denied the allegations levelled against him.

The judge directed the government counsel to ensure that the portrait was installed in the office room of the Principal and also indicated to the petitioner that if he was willing to apologise, the college management could be persuaded to close the matter. After the court was informed that the portrait was installed in the official room of the Principal, the petitioner agreed and tendered an unconditional apology to the Principal.

Taking note of the fact that the petitioner had not indulged in any act of violence and had merely taken up a legitimate public cause, the judge observed that the principle of proportionality demands that the matter is given a quietus and directed the college authorities to treat the matter as closed.

The judge noted that he had directed the remittance of cost of ₹10,000 in one case in favour of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Advocates Welfare Board Trust and indicated that the money be spent for the welfare of the law student.

Considering that the petitioner was treated with an element of harshness during the court proceedings, the judge called upon the Trust to pay a sum of ₹10,000 to the petitioner. It will help him to buy some standard law texts which can be the foundation for his law library. Dr. Ambedkar said “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”. The petitioner must focus on the first advice for the next two years, the judge said.

Disposing of the petition, the judge noted, “Charity should begin at home. As I was finalising the draft order dictated in the open court, I looked around. I confess that a photograph of Dr.Babasaheb (Ambedkar) is not on the walls of my chambers. I resolved to make good the omission at the earliest”.