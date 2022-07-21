Madras High Court: VCK gets nod for Manjolai memorial event

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted permission to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to conduct a public meeting commemorating the Manjolai tea estate workers’ deaths in Tirunelveli.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted permission to VCK. The State told the court that the party could choose the venue for the public meeting to be held on July 31 from one of the three places suggested by the authorities.

The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Beemarao, VCK’s Ambasamudram union secretary, who sought a direction to the authorities to grant permission for the conduct of the memorial event in Ambasamudram.

He said on July 23, 1999, a large number of workers from the tea estates of Manjolai congregated in Tirunelveli and marched towards the Collectorate demanding the release of those workers who were arrested earlier for staging a protest seeking better pay. The workers who were being paid Rs 70 demanded Rs 100 and sought better working and living conditions, he said.

During the demonstration the police personnel assaulted the protesters, forcing them to run towards Tamirabharani river. Many of them jumped into the river and drowned. The Justice Mohan Commission which conducted an inquiry into the incident had concluded that 11 of the workers died due to drowning and six others due to injuries, Mr. Beemarao said.