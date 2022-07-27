Madras High Court upholds life term imposed on man form Kanniyakumari for murdering woman

July 27, 2022 22:38 IST

The victim resisted his attempts to rape her

Lust could blind the rational thinking of man, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while upholding the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man for murdering a woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her in 2013.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the court did not find any reason to show leniency and did not hesitate to confirm the sentence awarded to the man by the trial court.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Manikandan of Kanniyakumari district, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Nagercoil in 2015.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased had gone to take bath in a nearby water channel, where the appellant attempted to rape her. As she put up resistance, he thrust her head into the water, causing her death. Three other women witnessed the incident.

It was said that the appellant used to stalk girls and women in the village. The prosecution had made a clear case against the appellant of murdering the victim by drowning her in the swift currents of the channel, the judges observed.

The judges said such crimes occurred due to men succumbing to carnal desire. Lust could blind the rational thinking of man, the court said and dismissed the appeal.