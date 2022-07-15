Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man from Thanjvaur district for killing boy

The victim allegedly abused the man in foul language

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed on a man by the First Additional District and Sessions Court, Thanjavur, for murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2017.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the convict, Viswanath, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering the boy and to seven years’ imprisonment for causing disappearance of evidence.

The victim, Kishore, was playing hide-and-seek with his friends in a playground near his house. He did not return home in the evening. His parents lodged a police complaint. Later, Viswanath surrendered and confessed to the crime.

In his confession, Viswanath said he was smoking behind the compound wall of the playground when Kishore came and hid behind him. He asked the boy why he hid behind him when he himself was hiding there for smoking.

Kishore allegedly abused him in foul language. Infuriated, Viswanath held the back of the boy’s neck and pressed it. The boy fainted. When he found the boy lifeless, Viswanath carried the body and buried it in a vacant plot adjacent to his house.

Dismissing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the conviction and the sentence recorded by the trial court warranted no interference.