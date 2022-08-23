Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Court directs State to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to victim

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Theni district for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2015. The court directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the girl.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the man against the judgment of the Theni Mahila Court, which in 2019 sentenced him to life imprisonment for offences under the IPC and the POCSO Act. The case of the prosecution is that the appellant, a Caste Hindu, had lured the Class X girl student, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, developed intimacy with her on the promise of marrying her and left her in the lurch. The girl became pregnant.

After the girl’s mother learnt about it, she approached an activist and with her help lodged a police complaint. The police booked the man under the relevant Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The trial court convicted the appellant. The girl underwent abortion.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the man had sexually abused a Scheduled Caste girl and after coming to know that she was pregnant, he abandoned her.

Even in the trial, the appellant completely denied his involvement. Therefore, no sympathy could be shown to him, the judges said and upheld the life sentence imposed on him by the trial court.

Taking note of the fact that the trial court had merely directed the State government to give compensation to the girl without actually quantifying the amount, the judges directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to her.

The Director of Social Defence, Theni Collector, and the District Child Protection Officer should ensure disbursal of the compensation amount to the girl in three months and file a report before the trial court, the judges said.