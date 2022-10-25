Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man for murdering watchman

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 25, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Madurai on a man for killing a watchman due to previous enmity in 2015.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Karuppaiah Kannan of Madurai district, who challenged the 2019 judgment of the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Madurai, imposing life imprisonment on him.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased, Vadamugam, was working as a watchman at a coconut grove. The appellant, who was cultivating a land situated south of the coconut grove, used to enter the coconut grove and take away coconut and mangoes. The appellant was warned several times.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the incident, Karuppiah Kannan entered the coconut grove and was trying to take away a rope from the motor pump set room. He was warned by Vadamugam. Later that day, the appellant again entered the coconut grove and attacked Vadamugam with a billhook, resulting in his death in the coconut grove itself.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court. The court carefully went through the order and judgment passed by the trial court. The trial court had properly appreciated the evidence and rendered a correct finding to the effect that the prosecution had made out a case of murder against the appellant beyond reasonable doubts and there was no ground to interfere with the order, the judges observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app