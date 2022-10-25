Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man for murdering watchman

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Madurai on a man for killing a watchman due to previous enmity in 2015.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Karuppaiah Kannan of Madurai district, who challenged the 2019 judgment of the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Madurai, imposing life imprisonment on him.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased, Vadamugam, was working as a watchman at a coconut grove. The appellant, who was cultivating a land situated south of the coconut grove, used to enter the coconut grove and take away coconut and mangoes. The appellant was warned several times.

On the day of the incident, Karuppiah Kannan entered the coconut grove and was trying to take away a rope from the motor pump set room. He was warned by Vadamugam. Later that day, the appellant again entered the coconut grove and attacked Vadamugam with a billhook, resulting in his death in the coconut grove itself.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court. The court carefully went through the order and judgment passed by the trial court. The trial court had properly appreciated the evidence and rendered a correct finding to the effect that the prosecution had made out a case of murder against the appellant beyond reasonable doubts and there was no ground to interfere with the order, the judges observed.