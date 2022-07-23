Madras High Court upholds life sentence imposed on man for murdering paramour

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court in Tirunelveli on a man for murdering his paramour in 2016. He had attacked her with a billhook following an altercation after she asked him to take care of her and not desert her.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Marimuthu against the Sessions court verdict that sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder in 2019. The trial court also convicted him for criminal intimidation.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellant Marimuthu of Tirunelveli was married to one Saratha Rani. They have two children. While he was working in Tiruppur, he met Kavitha and started living with her and had a child with her.

Subsequently, he worked abroad for a brief period and after returning to India, he decided to live with his wife Saratha Rani in Tirunelveli. Agitated over this decision, Kavitha who was living with her parents in Dindigul district, went to the house of Marimuthu and told him that he should take care of her and not desert her.

Marimuthu had reportedly promised to take Kavitha to his mother’s house. When they were walking towards his mother’s house, an altercation took place between them. He attacked her with a billhook which resulted in her death.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took cognisance of the post mortem report which mentioned the extent of injuries on the body of the victim which had clearly established the intensity of the attack.

The appellant had claimed that the death of the victim was actually ‘murder for gain’. She was attacked by some unknown persons when she went to use the public toilet in the early hours on that day, he said.

However, all the jewellery worn by the victim was intact and it was later removed by the investigating officer and handed over to her parents. Therefore, it is clear that the present case is not ‘murder for gain’ and the version of the appellant is a figment of his imagination, the judges said.

The judges observed that there was no reason to interfere with the sentence passed by the Principal Sessions court in Tirunelveli. The judges dismissed the appeal and upheld the life sentence imposed by the trial court.