Madras High Court sets at liberty woman willing to live with transman partner

July 29, 2022 19:59 IST

Considering that a woman was willing to live with her companion, a transman, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set her at liberty. The woman’s family members opposed the relationship and separated the couple.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha was hearing the petition filed by the transman who complained that the woman’s family had detained her against her will with the sole intention of preventing them from continuing the relationship.

The petitioner said they had been in a relationship for more than a year and were married to each other. However, the woman’s family members were against the relationship. They forcibly separated them and illegally took the woman into their custody.

A complaint was lodged with the police in this regard. But, no action was taken. Despite being an adult, the woman was illegally detained by her parents against her will, the petitioner said.

Taking note of the fact that the woman was willing to go with her companion, the court set her at liberty and closed the petition.