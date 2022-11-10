Madras High Court sets aside life term imposed on man, sentences him to seven-year rigorous imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 10, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking into account the fact that a man suffering from serious health issues killed his seriously-ill wife, fearing that no one would take care of her after his death, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court modified the conviction from murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court heard the appeal preferred by the man from Tenkasi district who challenged the life sentence imposed on him by the Fourth Additional Sessions Court, Tirunelveli, in 2018.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellant could not take care of his seriously-ill wife as he himself had health issues and did not have regular earnings. In 2017, he was taken to the hospital by his son. After returning home, the appellant hacked his wife to death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the evidence of the witness, along with non-explanation on the part of the appellant about the incident, clearly established the case of the prosecution beyond reasonable doubts.

The trial court convicted the appellant for offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The evidence of the witness clearly showed that the appellant and his wife were having serious health issues and the appellant was always worried about his wife’s health issues and feared that no one would take care of his wife after his death.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This thought in his mind seemed to have grown to such an extent that he wanted to kill his wife in order to save her from the agony. There was no material to show that the appellant wanted to murder his wife with any bad intention. The thought seemed to have occupied his mind and sustained for a long time.

Ultimately, he thought that the only relief he could give his wife was to put her to death. This was also one form of sustained provocation which led to the act of killing. Therefore, the court was inclined to bring this case within ‘exception I’ to Section 300 of the IPC.

The court modified the conviction from Section 302 (murder) to Section 304(I) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, and sentenced the appellant to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app