Madras High Court sets aside detention orders

February 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Pointing to violation of procedure, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the detention orders passed by the Thoothukudi Collector against three persons accused of selling banned tobacco products and Indian-made foreign liquor bottles to school and college students.

The court was hearing the petitions filed on behalf of the accused, S. Uchimakali, E. Manikandan and S. Sudalaimani, who had been detained in Palayamkottai Central Prison. The accused challenged the detention order passed in 2022. The detaining authority, after considering relevant materials, branded them as ‘drug offenders’.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachadran and Sunder Mohan held that there was no error in branding the detenues as ‘drug offenders’ and the court did not find any error in application of mind by the detaining authority.

However, the judges observed that the court found force in the detenues’ contention that the procedure was violated. The court observed that the grounds raised by the detenues that the Tamil version of the remand order was not furnished to them appeared to be correct and failure to furnish it had caused prejudice to the detenues to make effective representation.

Therefore, the detention orders were liable to be quashed, the court observed and directed the release of the accused unless their detention was required in connection with any other case.