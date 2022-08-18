Madras High Court sentences man to undergo seven years RI

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 18, 2022 21:12 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Thanjavur district for causing the death of his wife in 2015 to seven years rigorous imprisonment.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Ayyasamy of Orathanadu. He was married to Malarkodi and they had two sons. One of them was working in Tiruchi and the other in Chennai.

Due to Ayyasamy’s addiction to liquor, the couple would frequently quarrel with each other. Often, Malarkodi would go to her mother’s house and following a compromise, she would come back.

On the day of the incident, Ayyasamy came home and picked up a quarrel with his wife. A wordy duel escalated and the appellant beat his wife on her head and legs with an iron rod causing grievous injuries.

The appellant fled the scene after beating his wife and she succumbed to her injuries. Their sons were home at the time of the incident. Later, the appellant was arrested and the trial court sentenced Ayyasamy to life imprisonment. He preferred an appeal against the Thanjavur Mahila Court judgment.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha taking note of the evidence in the case observed that there was no intention on the part of the appellant to murder his wife and it was only on the spur of the moment, the incident had happened.

However, the appellant had the knowledge that the act was likely to cause death. Thus the facts of the case fit into the definition of Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC, the court said.

