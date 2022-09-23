Madras High Court sets aside life term for man, sentences him to 10-year RI

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 23, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Madurai district for killing his wife, and sentenced him to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Pasungili against the judgment of the Additional District and Sessions Court V in Madurai, which in 2017 sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The case of the prosecution is that Pasungili married Saravanaselvi and they have three daughters. Due to the appellant’s addiction to alcohol, the couple quarrelled with each other frequently. In 2014, following a quarrel between them, the appellant poured kerosene on Saravanaselvi and set her on fire. She sustained serious burn injuries and was taken to a government hospital. Later, she succumbed to her injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that there was no premeditation on the part of the appellant and what started as a quarrel aggravated into a heat of passion and reached its crescendo.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court said the present case would fall within exception 4 to Section 300 of the IPC. The accused was liable to be punished under Section 304 (I) of the IPC, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app