Madras High Court seeks status report on Sattankulam case from trial court

Justice K. Murali Shankar of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai on the status of trial in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

In March 2021, the court, while disposing of a petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, had directed the trial court to complete the trial in six months.

Subsequently in December 2021, the High Court granted five more months to complete the trial. It adjourned the hearing till August 29.