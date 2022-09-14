Madras High Court seeks report on World Tamil Sangam

In order to ascertain the present status of the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai with regard to its maintenance, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a report.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2017 by advocate B. Stalin of Melur, a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a report from the State and adjourned the hearing till September 20.

The petitioner said the aims and the objectives of the World Tamil Sangam were only on paper. Some of the objectives of the Sangam were to integrate world Tamil organisations, publish a Tamil encyclopedia in foreign countries, form Chairs in universities around the world, start Tamil research centres and conduct seminars and workshops. Effective steps should be taken for Tamil development and necessary infrastructure should be ensured at the Sangam, he said.