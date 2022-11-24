Madras High Court recalls ‘star witness’ for examination in Gokulraj murder case

November 24, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed appearance of Swathi, a “star witness” of the prosecution in the 2015 Gokulraj murder case, on November 25 for examination. Swathi, the victim’s friend, was reportedly with Gokulraj, when he was abducted by a gang and killed.

However, while deposing in the trial court in 2018 she had turned hostile, saying she did not accompany Gokulraj to the temple on the fateful day and she knew nothing about the murder.

“The scourge of witnesses turning hostile is now a regular feature, particularly in sensitive cases,” the High Court observed.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh, which was hearing a batch of appeals preferred against the trial court judgment, observed that to satisfy “our judicial conscience”, particularly in the light of the fact that this case was loaded with communal overtones, “we have found it necessary to exercise our powers under the Cr.P.C suo motu to recall PW-4 (Swathi) to the witness box.”

The Bench found that Ms. Swathi had played an active role in assisting the prosecution at investigation stage. The investigators had her statement recorded by a Magistrate under Cr.P.C Section 164.

However, something transpired between the date of recording of the 164 Cr.P.C statement and the time she was called to depose in her examination-in-chief before the trial court. The PW-4 appeared to have completely resiled from her previous statements. The trial court simply declared her as hostile and discarded her evidence, the judges observed.

The trial court had to play a participatory role in the trial, particularly in cases where key witnesses turned hostile and flagrant contradictions were noticed in evidence. It was for this reason that the trial court had been invested with powers under Section 165 of the Evidence Act. There could be no greater affront to the system of administration of justice if courts were to remain mute spectators when key witnesses turned hostile.

The Bench observed that on going through the entire materials, it found there was lack of protection for the P.W-4 before she came to the trial court to depose as a witness. The court directed the Superintendent of Police, Namakkal, to provide adequate protection to Swathi and her family members.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals preferred by the convicts in the Gokulraj murder case. A special court in Madurai convicted 10 accused, including the founder of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai S. Yuvaraj, and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of V. Gokulraj, an engineering graduate belonging to a Scheduled Caste. Gokulraj’s mother V. Chitra has separately appealed against the acquittal of the five accused in the case. She sought capital punishment for all the accused.