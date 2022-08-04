Madurai

Madras High Court orders contempt notice to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI August 04, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:13 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to YouTuber/Blogger ‘Savukku Shankar’ to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him following remarks made by him about the judiciary on a social media platform.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi observed that Mr. Shankar, a suspended employee of the government of Tamil Nadu, in an interview to a YouTube channel on July 22 had made a statement, “The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking note of the same, the judges ordered notice to him to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Justice G.R. Swaminathan had directed the Registry of the Madurai Bench to register a suo motu case of contempt against Mr. Shankar following a tweet he had posted about the judge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...