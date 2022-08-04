Madras High Court orders contempt notice to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to YouTuber/Blogger ‘Savukku Shankar’ to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him following remarks made by him about the judiciary on a social media platform.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi observed that Mr. Shankar, a suspended employee of the government of Tamil Nadu, in an interview to a YouTube channel on July 22 had made a statement, “The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption”.

Taking note of the same, the judges ordered notice to him to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him.

Earlier, Justice G.R. Swaminathan had directed the Registry of the Madurai Bench to register a suo motu case of contempt against Mr. Shankar following a tweet he had posted about the judge.