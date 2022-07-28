Madras High Court leading in the country in disposal of cases, says CJ

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari speaking at the 18th anniversary celebration of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

July 28, 2022 23:58 IST

‘It performed well even during COVID-19 pandemic’

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said the Madras High Court was leading in the country in disposal of cases. It logged a record disposal rate even during COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the 18th anniversary celebration of the Madurai Bench and the 17th anniversary celebration of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA).

The Chief Justice said he was in a dilemma as to whether to come to Madurai or stay in Chennai as he had been invited for the inauguration of the Chess Olympiad. However, he decided to come to Madurai in order to attend the farewell of a High Court judge.

He said he took a cautious decision to come to Madurai to attend the farewell of the judge in keeping with the tradition because what should ultimately prevail was the institution.

He urged junior advocates to attend the lecture series being organised at the High Court by the Bar Associations as it would deal with legal topics and practical issues, and the juniors could gain from the experience of seniors.

The Madurai Bench had done exceptionally well in disposing of pending cases. It was not only because of the judges but also due to the contributions of the members of the Bar, he said, adding trust of litigants could be gained through swift disposal of cases.

Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench Justice P.N. Prakash said he was able to quickly dispose of cases here because of the efforts of the advocates.

Praising the advocates practising in Madurai, he said they came to the point quickly and even if the verdict was against them they would accept it.

He presented a lecture on ‘Law, Courts and Justice — From the Spectator’s Gallery’ at the event. MMBA president S. Srinivasa Raghavan welcomed the gathering and MMBA secretary K.P. Narayana Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.

A recorded video of former judges of the High Court sharing their experiences was played at the event, which was attended by judges, advocates and court staff.