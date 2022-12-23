Madras High Court issues directions for effective implementation of health insurance schemes

December 23, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Considering the necessity for effective implementation of health insurance schemes by private hospitals, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions to the State Empowered Committee constituted as per a G.O..

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the government-sponsored insurance schemes were significant in achieving the broader goal of universal health coverage and the right to health enshrined in the Constitution. The beneficiaries were marginalised groups, who faced accessibility issues in utilising health services.

The implementation of government medical schemes were under threat due to empanelled private hospitals, which had been attempting to exploit the system for their own personal gain, the judges observed.

They directed the committee to conduct periodical review meetings to study complaints and irregularities related to implementation of the schemes and deaths of patients covered under them. The committee should ensure a mechanism for surprise inspections of the empanelled hospitals. Any wilful violation or non-compliance must be seriously dealt with.

Scheme-related online portals/websites should be user-friendly. The role of the District Medical Officer and the District Vigilance Officer and the grievances for which they could be contacted must be expressly stated. A toll-free number should be provided for the public to enquire and register grievances related to the hospitals and the schemes.

A nodal officer should be designated in every District Government Hospital to provide ready assistance to the beneficiaries and the identification of the hospitals providing specific treatments under the schemes, the judges observed.

The judges observed that the mandatory requirement of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation for empanelment of the hospitals under the schemes should be strictly adhered to. The committee should frame guidelines and formulate procedure for de-empanelment of the hospitals in case of violations and irregularities.

The functions and the responsibilities of the State Health Society, the designated implementing agency, for effective operationalisation of the schemes should be specified. The State Empowered Committee should monitor the implementation of the schemes based on the periodical reports submitted by the Society. The government-approved insurance companies should process and sanction reasonable claims without delay and any case of frivolous rejection of claims should be dealt with by the Committee in accordance with law, the judges said.

The court passed the directions on a public interest litigation petition filed by Karthick who sought a direction to the authorities to curb unfair practices and formulate government schemes with standard guidelines.