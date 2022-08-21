Madras High Court imposes cost of ₹1 lakh on petitioner for filing identical petition

His previous petition seeking similar relief was dismissed

B.Tilak Chandar
August 21, 2022

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on a petitioner from Ramanathapuram district for filing an identical petition despite the court having dismissed his previous petition seeking similar relief.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Balamurugan, who had sought a direction to the authorities to grant permission to conduct an ‘eruthukattu’ festival in Avarendal in Ramanathapuram district.

The court had in July dismissed his petition after holding that the permission could not be given for ‘erudhu vidum vizha or erudhukattu vizha’ as there was a statutory prohibition to conduct any such festival or programme beyond May of any year.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy observed that despite the court having dismissed the petition filed by the petitioner in July, he filed another petition in August suppressing the fact that he himself had filed the earlier petition.

This showed the high-handed attitude of the petitioner in filing different writ petitions through different advocates, a practice which had to be deprecated and condemned, the court observed.

The court imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner and directed him to pay the cost to the Legal Services Committee, attached to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, within two weeks.

