Madras High Court grants bail to accused in Theni land scam case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Mohanram, an accused in the Theni land scam case. The case pertains to transfer of government lands to private individuals without following proper procedure.

Justice P. Velmurugan granted bail to Moharam and directed him to appear before the police as and when required for inquiry. The court took into account the fact that the other accused in the case were granted bail.

The petitioner, Mohanram, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 5. The case of the prosecution is that the government lands were illegally transferred to private individuals, mostly to the relatives of government officials.

The Sub-Collector of Periyakulam lodged a complaint with the Theni Superintendent of Police that government poramboke lands in Thamaraikulam and Vadaveeranaickenpatti villages were transferred without proper applications and procedures.