Madras High Court grants bail to accused in Theni advocate murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused in advocate K. Ranjth Kumar murder case. The advocate was murdered by a gang in 2020 near Uthamapalayam in Theni district following a dispute over property settlement.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail to the accused Mayilammal on a condition that she should report before the trial court concerned daily till further orders. The court observed that since the prime accused in the case are enjoying the bail, it may not be fair on the part of the court to deny bail to the petitioner by citing her past antecedents.

The court said that bail can be granted to the petitioner on the ground that she has to file an undertaking affidavit before the trial court stating that she would regularly attend court and cooperate with the court for the completion of the trial process. If any violation is noticed, the trial court is at liberty to take the petitioner into custody till the completion of the trial process.

The murder is said to have taken place in 2020 following a dispute over property settlement pertaining to a coconut grove near Uthamapalayam. The case of the prosecution is that the accused Mayilammal had given money to the gang as she intended to purchase the property.