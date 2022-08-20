Madras High Court finds man guilty of causing cruelty to animals

The court refuses him interim custody of 36 cows

The petitioner told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that since there was water scarcity in his village, he decided to shift his cows to another place.

Dismissing the petition filed by a man who sought custody of 36 cows, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court held that he was prima facie guilty of causing cruelty to the animals. It is said that he was transporting the cows in a single container.

The court was hearing a criminal revision petition preferred by Krishnamoorthy of Virudhunagar district who challenged the order of the Judicial Magistrate, Aruppukottai, dismissing his plea seeking return of the 36 cows now entrusted with an animal rescue trust.

It is said that the accused in the case, including the petitioner, were illegally transporting the cows in a vehicle. The vehicle was intercepted and the animals were secured.

The petitioner said he was a farmer and the cows belonged to him. Since there was water scarcity in his village, he decided to shift them to another place in the district.

It was alleged that the cows were being transported to Kerala for slaughtering. A complaint was lodged and a first information report was registered by police, who submitted that the cows were being transported for slaughtering and the Transport of Animals Rules were not followed.

In a counter affidavit, the complainant, Sunitha, submitted that the petitioner was transporting the cows in a container. The legs of the cows were tied and green chillies were applied on their eyes to transport them in a standing position.

The Veterinary Officer who conducted the medical check-up on the cows found many injuries. One of the cows was pregnant and most of the cows were aged below 10 years. Procedures under the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act and the Transport of Animal Rules were not followed.

Justice K. Murali Shankar took note of the fact that no water or food was provided to the 36 cows during the transportation, green chillies were used on their eyes and also they suffered injuries.

The judge said the petitioner was prima facie guilty of causing cruelty to the animals. If the petitioner was finally found to be not guilty, then the issue of custody of the cows would be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations, he said.