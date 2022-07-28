Madras High Court disposes of plea to list BNYS in ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme

July 28, 2022 22:46 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a petition filed by a man from Kanniyakumari district who sought a direction to the State to include Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) in the list of courses available under the category of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences in ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi said the court could not interfere in the matter and disposed of the petition filed by M. Suresh. The petitioner said under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, guidance programmes were organised in all districts for government school students to inform them of higher education and career prospects.

Further, information was also provided about various scholarships and procedures for availing education loans. A programme under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative was the publication of ‘Kalloori Kanavu’.

The publication was distributed to the students who attended guidance programmes throughout Tamil Nadu. He said BNYS was not included in the list under Medicine and Allied Health Sciences.